News World Putin-ally Kadyrov remains in power in Chechnya with 99.85% of vote

Putin-ally Kadyrov remains in power in Chechnya with 99.85% of vote

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has secured re-election with an official 99.85% of the vote, further cementing his autocratic grip over the Russian North Caucasus republic.

The Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has been credited with 99.85% of the vote in his re-election as head of the Russian republic in the North Caucasus.



The figure quoted by the election commission on Monday was even higher than the 99.73% recorded in the previous election in 2021, the state news agency TASS reported.



Kadyrov has ruled the troubled region of Chechnya with an iron fist for more than 20 years with the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Civil rights activists have documented grave human rights violations and the murders of critics.



At the same time, there are recurring reports claiming that Kadyrov is suffering from serious illnesses. In public, he is attempting to position his 18-year-old son Adam as a potential successor.











