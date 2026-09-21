Mark Carney urges leading AI powers to join forces for ‘safe, effective’ technology

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on France, Canada, the US and China to work together to ensure artificial intelligence is safe and effective.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in the French overseas territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon on Sunday, Carney described the four countries as being at the forefront of AI and stressed the need for cooperation.

"We must join forces to ensure adequate regulation and ensure that AI is safe and effective," he said.

Carney's office said after the meeting that the two leaders emphasized leading nations in artificial intelligence, including Canada and France, "must collaborate."

Carney also underscored Canada's role as a reliable partner in the responsible development of emerging technologies, according to the official readout.

The remarks came during the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French archipelago off Canada's Atlantic coast.

Carney and Macron also agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors including defense, aerospace, space infrastructure, energy security and emerging technologies.



