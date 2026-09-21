Israeli airstrikes, artillery fire hit several areas in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across several areas of southern Lebanon on Monday, alongside military vehicle movements, illumination flares, and heavy machine-gun fire.

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes overnight and into Monday morning on the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit and the Ali al-Taher woodland on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

Israeli artillery also intermittently shelled Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh, and Khallet Mayfadoun, located between Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh and Mayfadoun, during the night, the agency said.

The shelling also targeted the towns of Beit Lif and Hadatha and the outskirts of Baraashit in the Bint Jbeil district.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli artillery struck Wadi al-Salouqi and the outskirts of Touline, while Israeli forces fired illumination flares over Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh, Markaba, Houla, and Hadatha.

Israeli forces conducted heavy machine-gun fire toward Sarbin, Hadatha, the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, Wadi al-Salouqi and Wadi Zibqin, NNA reported.

Israeli military vehicles were simultaneously reported moving in Hadatha, Beit Yahoun, Rachaf, and Mays al-Jabal.

In the morning, Israeli warplanes struck the valley of Zibqin, while heavy artillery shelling targeted the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun and nearby valleys in southern Lebanon, according to the agency.

Before dawn, Israeli forces also fired illumination flares over several villages in the western and central sectors and blew up homes in Mansouri.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

The attacks have continued despite a US-brokered "framework formula" agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.