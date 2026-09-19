Israeli occupiers carry out 14 attacks in West Bank, steal 300 sheep, cut water line

Israeli occupiers carried out at least 14 attacks across four provinces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, stealing around 300 sheep and cutting a main water line serving hundreds of Palestinians, according to an official Palestinian body.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said the attacks were recorded during the evening in Ramallah and the Al-Bireh Governorate, Hebron, Nablus, and Bethlehem.

Six attacks were reported in Ramallah and the Al-Bireh Governorate, three each in Hebron and Nablus, and two in Bethlehem, the commission said.

In Ramallah and the Al-Bireh Governorate, Israeli occupiers opened fire toward Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, attacked residents with pepper spray, and damaged an ambulance.

They also assaulted a Palestinian, stole an olive harvest, and were reported to have taken around 300 sheep from the Al-Hayyan area of Deir Dibwan, according to the commission.

In Hebron, occupiers cut the main water line supplying the village of Ad-Duqaiqa in the Yatta area, depriving around 700 Palestinians of water, and set fire to an agricultural room.

They also attacked a family in Khallat al-Hummus in Hebron and forced them to move their tent, which had been erected over the rubble of their demolished home, in search of a safer location, the commission said.

In Nablus, occupiers roamed among Palestinian homes in the town of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and stole equipment from land belonging to the village of An-Naqura.

In Bethlehem, they chased shepherds in the village of Za'atara, released livestock onto Palestinian-owned land, and gathered near homes in the Wadi Abu Njeim area, the commission added.

According to commission figures, Israeli occupiers carried out 628 attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, this August.

In August, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as "terrorists," warning that such actions are causing serious damage to Israel's image.

In June, fourteen UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp increase in "settler terrorism," with support and complicity from the Israeli state in the occupied Palestinian territory, poses an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.