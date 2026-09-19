Chinese vice premier to visit US for economic talks

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is set to visit the US for economic and trade talks, China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

During the visit from Saturday to Wednesday, the two sides will discuss economic and trade issues of mutual concern, the ministry said.

He is expected to hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The visit comes as US President Donald Trump is expected to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Sept. 24.

Bilateral trade between the two largest economies totaled an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025.





