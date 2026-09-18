PUTIN SEEKING ESCALATION WITH EUROPE AS RUSSIAS PROVOCATIONS MULTIPLY: ITALIAN PREMIER

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking an escalation with Europe as Moscow's "provocations" multiply, warning European countries against reacting in a way that could benefit Russia.

Meloni made the remarks in Oslo following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, according to Italian broadcaster Sky TG24.

"I think no one misses the multiplication of Russia's provocations, we've seen several in recent weeks. We have to ask ourselves why," Meloni said.

"Provocations from Moscow are multiplying because Putin needs to shift focus by seeking an escalation with Europe from a situation on the field of war that is not going as Putin promised," she added, referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year.

Meloni said European countries should consider who would benefit from an escalation before deciding how to respond.

"We must not react to provocations, it would benefit Russia more than Europe," she said.

The Italian premier also renewed her proposal for a single European envoy on Ukraine, arguing that the growing number of diplomatic formats and interlocutors risks weakening Europe's position.

"Having a single interlocutor in a delicate phase would be an element that clarifies, simplifies, and gives strength to the European position," she said.

Meloni stressed that such a role should represent Europe more broadly rather than just the EU, saying Norway and the UK "could not and should absolutely not be excluded."

Her visit was the first official trip to Norway by an Italian prime minister in 15 years.