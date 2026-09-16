9 Palestinians killed as war-damaged building collapses in Gaza City

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 14 others injured Wednesday after a residential building damaged during Israel's genocidal war collapsed in southwestern Gaza City, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The agency, citing rescue teams in Gaza, said dozens of people remained trapped under the rubble of the six-story building, which collapsed onto its residents and tents housing displaced Palestinians set up next to it.

Rescue teams have been working since early Wednesday to reach those trapped, but face a severe shortage of equipment and heavy machinery, according to WAFA.

Residents of the area said more than 60 people, most of them displaced Palestinians, had been staying in the building, which had sustained damage and cracks from Israeli bombardment.

The latest casualties add to a growing death toll from Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, 1,375 Palestinians have been killed and 4,686 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025.

The figures bring the Palestinian death toll from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to nearly 74,000, with more than 174,000 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.



