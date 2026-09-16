UN chief vows 'everything possible' for meetings, cites Gaza peace plan, at high-level week

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the UN will "do everything possible" to create opportunities for the kind of high-level encounters that produced last year's peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Asked what the UN should deliver during the General Assembly to restore trust in the institution amid a year of wars and geopolitical divisions, Guterres said, "I think we must take profit of this week to allow for a large number of meetings between those leaders that are relevant in the context of the crisis that we are facing."

"I would remind you that last year there was a very important meeting of the United States with a number of Muslim countries that led to the peace plan for Gaza, and obviously, I think we will do everything possible to create the opportunities for similar encounters to take place," he said.

"This is an excellent occasion for leaders of countries that are facing confrontations or problems to meet together and to try to find solutions," said Guterres.