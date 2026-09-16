Participation in legislative vote to show unity, contribute to Russia’s ‘victory’: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that participation in a legislative vote later this week will show unity and contribute to Russia's "victory" amid the Ukraine war.

In a video address on the eve of the State Duma election, Putin highlighted that a "significant and largely decisive" election campaign is underway in his country ahead of the vote as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

Expressing confidence that Russian soldiers and officers will take a very active part in the election, Putin said that voting will also be held in Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine for the first time.

"Your choice and your will shall once again demonstrate that millions of people stand behind our troops, that we are a cohesive people united by shared values, historical memory, and love for our Motherland, and that no one will succeed in dividing or intimidating us, or in undermining our statehood and our socio-political system," he said.

Putin urged Russians to vote, describing their participation as their "collective response to those who seek to weaken Russia, hold back its development, and deprive us of our sovereignty and the right to determine our own destiny."

He added, "Participating in the elections is our shared contribution to Russia's victory!"

Voters will elect members of the 450-seat lower house of parliament during the election, which is scheduled for Sept. 18 - 20.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission described any form of voting organized in Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine as "illegitimate," and said their results are "legally null and void and create no legal consequences."