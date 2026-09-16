Lebanese, Israeli ambassadors begin talks in Washington to break diplomatic deadlock

Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the United States began talks in Washington, DC on Tuesday in an effort to break a deadlock in a US-brokered diplomatic process, a Lebanese official source told Anadolu.

The two ambassadors "will discuss developments in Lebanon and the mechanism for implementing the framework agreement" reached in June, the source added.

The meeting is taking place as a round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, originally scheduled for this week in Rome, has been postponed until October.

High-level diplomatic negotiations between Lebanon and Israel officially commenced on April 14, 2026, with a historic US-sponsored meeting hosted at the US State Department.

The talks addressed issues including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, border security arrangements and the status of prisoners and missing persons.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework deal in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.