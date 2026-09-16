Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations

Pope Leo said on Wednesday that recent conflicts in the Middle East had tested relations between Jews and Christians, adding ⁠that differing views of ⁠the ongoing violence had strained dialogue but not broken it.

In a new decree to mark the Catholic ⁠Church's last 60 years of efforts at inter-religious dialogue, the pope also reiterated the Church's condemnations of both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"The conflicts that have erupted in the Middle East in recent years have ... left their mark on Jewish-Christian dialogue," said the decree, developed by three top Vatican offices and ⁠approved ⁠by Leo.

"Many channels of communication have been strained," it said. "Nevertheless, the pillars of dialogue among believers, built over 60 years of common effort, have remained firm. Upon these foundations, it is both possible and necessary to continue building."

The decree, ⁠issued to mark the anniversary of a 1965 Church document widely credited with improving centuries of acrimony between Jews and Christians, did not mention any specific Middle East conflicts.

Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, has previously criticised ⁠the Iran ‌war, ‌drawing the ire of President ⁠Donald Trump on social media.

Wednesday's ‌decree described fighting antisemitism as a "shared struggle" for Jews and ⁠Christians. It also said attitudes ⁠of Islamophobia "fail to distinguish" between cases of extremist ⁠violence and the everyday lives of the world's Muslims.







