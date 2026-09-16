Intelligence chiefs from Turkic states meet in Kazakhstan to discuss regional security

The 28th meeting of the Conference of Intelligence Services of Turkic States was held in Burabay, Kazakhstan, security sources said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's meeting brought together the heads of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Azerbaijan's State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, and Uzbekistan's State Security Service.

Representatives from Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security, Turkmenistan's Ministry of National Security, and Hungary's Information Office also attended as guests of honor.

Participants exchanged views on the current global situation and discussed a common strategy for regional security, border security, and counterterrorism.

They also considered measures to ensure regional security and stability in the face of existing threats, and signed a final declaration at the conclusion of the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, MIT chief İbrahim Kalın stressed the need for joint action in combating terrorism and delivered messages on the strategic security of the Turkic world.

Kalın highlighted the importance of building a multi-domain security architecture to address emerging threats, including those in cyberspace and related to artificial intelligence.

He also called for technology-focused cooperation in the defense industry and emphasized the security of strategic routes, including the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor, set to connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

Kalın stressed the importance of strategic coordination among Turkic states and building deterrent capabilities to promote regional stability.

He also said the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is an integral part of the Turkic world, stressing the need to protect its rights and support its representation on multilateral platforms.

Noting Central Asia's central role in both world history and current geopolitical shifts, Kalın said the Turkic world will contribute to regional and global peace by forging its own path in an increasingly multipolar world.

He added that no one should be disturbed by the strengthening of the Turkic world.