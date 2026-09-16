Study links air pollution to higher suicide risk

Exposure to air pollution may be associated with a higher risk of suicide, suicide attempts and suicidal thoughts, according to a study published on Tuesday in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

Researchers reviewed 45 studies published between 2010 and April 2024, including 38 that examined air pollution. A pooled analysis of 29 studies found significant associations between short-term exposure to fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5 and PM10, and suicidal behavior, as well as between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide and those outcomes.

The researchers also found indications of possible links involving other pollutants, including sulfur dioxide and ozone, as well as noise pollution. Evidence concerning light and water pollution was inconclusive.

The study was led by researchers at Queen's University Belfast and examined whether environmental factors could contribute to suicide risk, which the authors said remains less understood than their effects on conditions such as depression and anxiety.

The researchers cautioned that the available studies varied considerably in their methods and that the findings do not establish that air pollution directly causes suicidal behavior. They said environmental exposures should nevertheless be considered as potentially modifiable risk factors in suicide prevention efforts.

Help is available for those struggling or who are in crisis through local emergency services and crisis helplines.

The World Health Organization provides information on suicide prevention and resources for seeking help.