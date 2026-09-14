North Korea says held 'joint firepower attack drill' of long-range artillery, missile units

North Korea said on Monday that its military conducted a "joint firepower attack drill" involving long-range artillery and missile units, a day after the US, South Korea and Japan concluded joint military exercises, state news agency KCNA reported.

The drill was held on Saturday and involved selected subunits from five artillery and missile units of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The exercise involved "new combat systems," including various attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, large-caliber thermobaric multiple rocket launchers and tactical ballistic missiles.

KPA Marshal Pak Jong Chon, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, and Artillery Bureau Director Maj Gen Yu Chang Son supervised the exercise.

KCNA claimed all strike systems hit their targets with "100 percent hit accuracy," demonstrating their ability to conduct simultaneous concentrated attacks.

Yu said such exercises were intended to strengthen the military's strategic counterattack posture and improve the rapid-response capabilities of units during emergencies.

The US military said on Friday it was tracking multiple North Korean missile launches but assessed they posed no immediate threat to US personnel, territory or regional allies.

The launches came a day after South Korea, the US and Japan concluded their five-day trilateral Freedom Edge naval exercise in international waters off South Korea's southern Jeju Island.