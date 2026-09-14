Iran’s IRGC says advanced MQ-1 drone ‘destroyed’ over Strait of Hormuz

An advanced MQ-1 drone was intercepted and "destroyed" over the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Monday.

The drone was intercepted by a new advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force, the broadcaster said, citing a statement by the organization.

The operation was carried out under the control of Iran's integrated air defense network, the statement added.

No information was immediately provided about who operated the drone, or further details surrounding the incident.