Israeli defense minister threatens to ‘eliminate’ anyone approaching southern Lebanon heights

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Sunday to "eliminate" anyone approaching the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, saying the army was preparing to take control of the area.

Katz claimed that Israeli forces had killed Hezbollah fighters and destroyed their tunnels there and were preparing to prevent the group or any other party from re-establishing a presence.

He said the ridge forms part of what Israel calls the "yellow line" and a self-declared "security zone" inside Lebanon covering about 700 square kilometers (270 square miles).

He also said that Israel would not withdraw or redeploy until Hezbollah was disarmed across Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah.

On Thursday, the Israeli army carried out a powerful explosion at the Ali al-Taher ridge, saying it destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel network and other infrastructure extending more than two kilometers (1.24 miles).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later described the site as the "largest Iranian site outside Iran."

The ridge lies north of the Litani River between Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa and overlooks large parts of southern Lebanon, giving it strategic military significance.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had completed the "clearing" of the area.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed nearly 4,400 people and injured 12,500 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and other locations seized during recent wars and military operations.