Israel kills 2 in Gaza, raising death toll from genocide to 73,786: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday that two more Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel's genocide over nearly three years to 73,786.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals in the enclave received two new bodies and 25 injured people over the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not provide details on the circumstances of the deaths and injuries, while the Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,372 Palestinians and injured 4,659 others since Oct. 11, 2025, according to the statement.

The overall death toll from Israel's genocide, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, has risen to 73,786, with 174,771 people injured, the ministry said.

In addition to the casualties, most of whom are children and women, Israel has destroyed around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at about $70 billion.