Yemen’s Houthis claim ballistic missile, drone attack on Saudi military base

Yemen's Houthi group said early Sunday that it had carried out an attack with ballistic missiles and drones on a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack targeted weapons depots and command-and-control rooms at the Sharurah base.

A large barrage of ballistic missiles and drones was used, he said, claiming the strikes hit their targets.

Saree said the attack was in response to continued Saudi attacks on Yemen. He warned of larger strikes deeper inside Saudi territory if they continue.

Saudi authorities have not commented on the Houthi claim.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said earlier Saturday that a projectile landed in the Al-Tuwal governorate in the southwestern Jazan region, injuring two people.

It said the projectile also damaged a mosque, several buildings, and vehicles.

Yemen's map of territorial control has changed in recent days amid escalating confrontations between government forces and the Houthis since July, following years of relative calm.

The Houthis now control the entire western Al-Hudaydah province, according to the group, after advancing in the western Taiz province and capturing the coastal city of Mokha and its Red Sea port.

Their advance also brought them close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most important maritime passageways.

Government forces, meanwhile, have made gains in the northern Al-Jawf province along the Saudi border and approached its provincial capital, Al-Hazm.

Clashes are also continuing on fronts in the Marib, Al-Bayda, and Al-Dhale provinces.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis captured the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.