Ukraine urges Warsaw to coordinate joint response after Russian attack near Polish border

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Sunday urged Warsaw to coordinate a joint response following a Russian attack near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Sybiha said he met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Kyiv to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, expanding defense cooperation, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and targeting its military-industrial complex and resources supporting its war effort.

"Recent attacks have again shown how closely our security is connected. Russia is already striking at the Ukrainian-Polish border in Yahodyn," he said. "Our response must be joint — stronger defense of Ukraine and a higher cost for Russia with every new attack."

The officials also discussed Russia's blocking of maritime navigation in the Black Sea, restoring Ukraine's maritime corridor operations and ensuring the stable functioning of EU Solidarity Lanes, he said.

"Russia cannot be allowed to attack Ukrainian logistics while continuing to profit from access of its own goods to the European market," Sybiha said.

He said they also discussed further restrictions, including an embargo and ending the transit of Russian products through the EU.

They also agreed to continue work on historical issues, including permits for search and exhumation work, access to archives and direct dialogue between historians, Sybiha said.

"A strong Ukraine and a strong Poland need each other," Sybiha said, adding that their goal is to turn the countries' proximity into greater security, stronger economies and greater political influence for the region and Europe.

Sybiha also met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv to discuss the battlefield situation, energy security and ongoing peace efforts, with a particular focus on Europe's role.

The top diplomats focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense and expanding mutually beneficial defense cooperation, including ways to combine Ukraine's battlefield experience and defense technologies with Estonia's capabilities, Sybiha said.

He said they also discussed using frozen Russian assets and further sanctions, particularly against Russia's military-industrial complex.