TWO KILLED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK ON RUSSIAS TARTARSTAN

News World Two killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tartarstan

Two killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tartarstan

A Ukrainian drone strike on Sunday killed two people and damaged civilian and industrial sites in the Russian petrochemical hub of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, according to city mayor Radmir Belyayev.

Two people have been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the south-western Russian republic of Tatarstan, Radmir Belyayev, the mayor of the city of Nizhnekamsk, reported on Telegram on Sunday.



Belyayev said a drone had crashed into a tree damaging a nearby car carrying four people. Two of the occupants were killed, while the other two were seriously injured, he said.



According to Belyayev, four additional people were injured when a drone hit a residential building. Industrial facilities and civilian infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out at an unspecified company but was quickly extinguished.



The General Staff in Kyiv confirmed that the Ukrainian military had carried out several attacks on Russia, including on Nizhnekamsk.



The city's oil refinery, which Ukraine has targeted before, was hit, it said.



Ukraine also attacked the Sloviansk Eko refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR reported, adding that an oil processing plant and a tank farm had been hit.



It said that the facility in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban was being used to support Russia's war against Ukraine.



The civil defence agency in Krasnodar said on Telegram that a fire broke out on the site of a company, without providing further details.



Falling debris from a drone also damaged a gas pipeline in a residential area in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, it said.



Ukraine has also targeted the oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban before, setting it on fire for several days earlier this year.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than four and a half years. As part of its defensive campaign, it repeatedly targets sites in the Russian hinterland.











