President Trump ‘absolutely’ plans to attend 2027 Ryder Cup

Making a pitch for the Ryder Cup to be held at a golf course he ⁠owns in Scotland, President ⁠Donald Trump on Saturday said he would "absolutely" be in attendance at 2027's ⁠edition regardless.

"I will, absolutely," Trump said. "It's a big tournament."

Trump has been in Dublin, Ireland to meet with Irish president Catherine Connolly and taoiseach Michael Martin. He expressed interest in seeing ⁠a united ⁠Ireland to spark some controversy while making his Ryder pitch for his course located in Turnberry.

"I do think the Ryder Cup should be held in ⁠Turnberry but it won't be - probably because they give it out 10 years in advance," Trump said.

The timing of Trump's current trip was scheduled ⁠to ‌line ‌up with the ⁠Irish Open on the ‌DP World Tour at Trump's course north ⁠of Doonbeg.

Ireland's Shane ⁠Lowry has grabbed the ⁠lead at that event through three rounds at 16 under.







