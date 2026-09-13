President Trump ‘absolutely’ plans to attend 2027 Ryder Cup

Making a pitch for the Ryder Cup to be held at a golf course he owns in Scotland, President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would "absolutely" be in attendance at 2027's edition regardless.
"I will, absolutely," Trump said. "It's a big tournament."
Trump has been in Dublin, Ireland to meet with Irish president Catherine Connolly and taoiseach Michael Martin. He expressed interest in seeing a united Ireland to spark some controversy while making his Ryder pitch for his course located in Turnberry.
"I do think the Ryder Cup should be held in Turnberry but it won't be - probably because they give it out 10 years in advance," Trump said.
The timing of Trump's current trip was scheduled to line up with the Irish Open on the DP World Tour at Trump's course north of Doonbeg.
Ireland's Shane Lowry has grabbed the lead at that event through three rounds at 16 under.