Putin says West trying to regain global leadership ‘by any means necessary’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West is trying to regain its global leadership "by any means necessary," including through what he described as "unsavory" methods.

In an address at a BRICS Business Forum panel in the Indian capital New Delhi, Putin said that behind each corporate success story lies intense daily work amid "fierce competition."

"We have constantly been told that competition is a 'sacred cow' — something that must not be touched at all. Unfortunately, however, our Western competitors are currently trying to regain their former leadership by any means necessary," Putin said.

Saying that competition sometimes takes on "unsavory" forms, Putin said these forms can manifest even at the state level.

Putin stated that the measures resorted to in this context include direct physical action against or the destruction of industrial and logistical facilities and pipelines.

"Attempts are being made to block international transport corridors and seize maritime vessels," Putin further said, noting that illegal restrictions are also being imposed, accompanied by threats of secondary sanctions against those refusing to act in the interests of others and, instead, defending their own.

He went on to say that more than 30,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia, which he said is almost twice as many as those imposed on all countries in the world combined.

"We have strengthened our national sovereignty and are developing ties with reliable, predictable partners," Putin said, adding that BRICS is ready to cooperate with all partners.

Putin arrived in India earlier Friday on a three-day visit, during which he will attend the 18th BRICS summit taking place on Saturday and Sunday.