News World Iran, Gulf states to meet in Oman for talks on Strait of Hormuz

Iran, Gulf states to meet in Oman for talks on Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Gulf Arab states will hold talks in Salalah, Oman, on Monday to negotiate a temporary agreement on commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, following a bilateral traffic-management understanding reached between Tehran and Muscat.

Iran and several Gulf states are to hold talks on Monday on the disputed Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.



The meeting is set to be hosted by Oman, the ministry said on Friday.



According to the news portal Iran Nuances, the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are expected to attend the talks on Monday.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi will brief government representatives on the state of negotiations, the report said.



Both countries have been negotiating for weeks on a mechanism to regulate shipping traffic through the strait, a key waterway for the global oil, gas and fertilizer trade. For Iran's leadership, the Strait of Hormuz has become an important means of leverage in its conflict with the United States.



Shortly after the outbreak of war at the end of February, Iran largely blocked traffic through the strait using threats and attacks on ships.



Before the conflict, the strait was open to shipping. The US Navy, for its part, has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.



Iran is demanding concessions from the US government in line with those agreed in a framework agreement in June.



US President Donald Trump has meanwhile sought to put pressure on Iran through an "economic war."



Exchanges of fire between the US and Iran have continued in the Strait of Hormuz.



An oil slick in the strait has roughly doubled in size within a day, the environmental organization Greenpeace said, adding that the pollution may have originated from a tanker recently attacked by the US.



Satellite images showed the slick on the eastern side of the strategic waterway covering about 400 square kilometres on September 10, Greenpeace said.









