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Trump says US will never forget 9/11, 'that's why we fight today'

President Donald Trump marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Friday by vowing at the Pentagon that the United States would never forget its fallen and asserting that ongoing international conflicts compel the nation to keep fighting.

AFP WORLD
Published September 11,2026 05:57 PM
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TRUMP SAYS US WILL NEVER FORGET 9/11, THATS WHY WE FIGHT TODAY

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Friday that the United States would never forget the September 11, 2001 attacks and would continue to "fight," as he marked the 25th anniversary in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

"Today we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget. That's why we fight today," said Trump, who opted to skip commemorations in New York.

"We don't have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win."