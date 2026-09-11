Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian homes, steal sheep under army protection in Nablus

Israeli occupiers on Friday stole sheep from the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank after attacking Palestinian homes under the protection of Israeli forces.

Local sources told Anadolu that a group of occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in the Al-Dhahra area and Sahl al-Hara al-Tahta in Beita while protected by Israeli soldiers, before stealing several sheep.

Palestinians documented the theft in videos seen by Anadolu.

The attack comes amid rising occupier terrorism in the West Bank, including attacks on Palestinians and their property and the theft of livestock, under the protection of Israeli forces.

In August, Israeli occupiers carried out 628 attacks, concentrated in Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 157 attacks, Nablus 137, Hebron 120, Bethlehem 73, Tubas 40, Jenin 36 and Jerusalem 31, according to official Palestinian data.

UN rapporteurs have warned that the sharp rise in occupier terrorism, supported and enabled by the Israeli state in the occupied territory, poses an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 settlement outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. They carry out near-daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.