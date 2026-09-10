Zelensky, Icelandic foreign minister discuss winter preparations, air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he discussed preparations for winter, protecting Ukraine's energy sector and strengthening air defenses with Icelandic Foreign Minister Torgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir during a stopover en route to Canada.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said they also discussed technological and defense cooperation, and that Ukraine was ready to share its experience with partners.

"On the way to Canada, I met with Iceland's foreign minister Torgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir. We discussed Ukraine's preparations for the winter period, the protection of our energy sector and the strengthening of air defense. We look forward to further cooperation and Iceland's contributions to the Energy Support Fund," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine expected further cooperation and additional Icelandic contributions to the Energy Support Fund, adding that assistance provided by Iceland had already produced "concrete results."