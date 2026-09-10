Mexico arrests cartel leaders in high-profile border operation

Mexican security forces, working alongside American intelligence, apprehended several senior leaders of criminal organizations during strategic operations in the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa.

In the municipality of Manuel Ojinaga in Chihuahua, military personnel and the National Guard arrested Epifanio, known by the alias Pepa, and his son, Alejandro.

Authorities identified the elder suspect as a regional operator for La Linea, a faction of the Juarez Cartel and a US-designated foreign terrorist organization.

The suspects were apprehended on a provisional arrest warrant for drug trafficking and human smuggling operations aimed at the US. During the raid, security forces confiscated five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and two vehicles.

In a separate operation in Sinaloa, authorities detained two individuals identified as Angel, known as Tronco, and Milton. Officials linked the pair to the January abduction of 10 mining workers. The operation also resulted in the seizure of a grenade launcher, tactical gear, and various narcotics.

US Northern Command confirmed that US agencies, via the Joint Interagency Task Force, provided intelligence support for the Chihuahua operation.