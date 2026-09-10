Trump to speak with Israel, nations that imposed sanctions on illegal settlements

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would speak with Israel and countries that have announced restrictions on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to understand their reasoning.

Asked about the measures announced by 12 countries, including Britain, France and Canada, and whether the US opposed them, Trump said he had only recently seen the developments.

"Well, I've just seen it, and I'll be speaking to Israel, I'll be speaking to them, and I'll find out what's their thinking.

"I understand exactly what's going on, but I want to find out why, all of a sudden, does that happen," he said.

On Tuesday, the UK, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden announced plans to impose trade restrictions on goods originating from the Israeli settlements.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has touted that since taking office in late 2022, it has approved the establishment of 104 new illegal settlements and established 160 agricultural settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.