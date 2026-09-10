Netherlands, Sweden sign deal on GlobalEye early warning aircraft

The Netherlands has signed a letter of intent with Sweden to acquire a Saab GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The aircraft can monitor activity in the air, at sea and on land over long distances while flying at high altitude, the ministry added.

Equipped with advanced radar systems, sensors and communications equipment, the GlobalEye can simultaneously monitor large areas and detect difficult-to-spot threats, including drones and cruise missiles. It can also identify radar installations, gather intelligence and operate as an airborne command center.

Information collected by the aircraft can be processed immediately and shared with aircraft, ships and ground units to help provide an up-to-date operational picture.

The Dutch aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2031 and will join a shared pool with three Swedish GlobalEye planes. Dutch and Swedish crews will have access to all aircraft in the pool.

The Netherlands is expected to gain access to Sweden's aircraft in 2028, allowing Dutch personnel to begin training and potentially deploy the system before the delivery of their own plane.

The two NATO allies will also cooperate on further developing the system, strengthening bilateral ties and European defense cooperation, the ministry added.

"GlobalEye will enable the Netherlands to detect threats earlier, respond faster and strengthen both national and collective defense," Saab President and CEO Micael Johansson said in a separate statement.

Johansson also said GlobalEye will strengthen NATO's ability to "operate in an increasingly complex security environment."





