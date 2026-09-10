Explosions reported across southern Iran’s coastal areas

Several explosions were reported early Thursday in coastal areas of southern Iran, including Sirik, Minab and Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said several areas in Sirik were hit by "hostile projectiles," without providing further details.

Fars News Agency reported explosions in Sirik, Minab and on Qeshm Island, citing local authorities as saying the sounds came from the direction of the sea.

On Wednesday, Fars reported that an explosion from the sea had been heard in southern parts of the Iranian city of Jask.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, despite the signing of a memorandum in June that envisioned a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace deal.