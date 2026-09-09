Lebanon says Israeli army violated framework deal approximately 7,700 times

This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of al-Hanniyeh shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the al-Mansouri village, on September 9, 2026. (AFP)

The Israeli army violated the US-brokered framework deal with Lebanon approximately 7,700 times since the deal was signed in June, the Lebanese army said on Wednesday.

The violations also include firing near the Lebanese army personnel and patrols, the Lebanese army said in a statement on US social media company X.

Most recently, at least 12 people including women and children were killed in a massacre in the town of Kfar Remman, Nabatieh, the statement said.

"These repeated violations have triggered a new wave of displacement from designated safe areas and shown that the Israeli occupation aims to undermine the Lebanese Army's credibility domestically and internationally," it said.

The army said it began measures to establish operational control in designated areas under an army command plan and in coordination with the military coordination group for Lebanon.

It said its measures include establishing six checkpoints and 13 observation posts in and around the towns of Western Zoutar, Fren, and Sarfina, and removing and confiscating unexploded weapons and ammunition.

The army said it confiscated about 1,818 weapons and ammunition items, including rockets, drones and explosives, and cleared nearly 7.5 miles of roads.