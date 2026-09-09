New Zealand expresses concern over deteriorating situation in West Bank

New Zealand expressed deep concern Tuesday over the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, warning that escalating Israeli actions are jeopardizing prospects for lasting peace.

"There has been a marked escalation in Israel's actions, jeopardizing the prospect of a durable peace," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

Peters said Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories violate international law and that their expansion undermines prospects for a two-state solution.

He also strongly condemned violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

"New Zealand joins international partners in calling on the Government of Israel to end the expansion of settlements, prevent and address settler violence, and refrain from actions that further undermine the prospects for peace," he said.

Peters also said that Wellington strongly opposes actions advancing annexation or threatening the forcible displacement of Palestinians, saying such measures are incompatible with international law.

He reiterated New Zealand's support for a two-state solution, calling it "the best hope" for Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

Earlier Tuesday, the UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden announced steps to restrict trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.





