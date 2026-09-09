Fire on vessel in Qatar brought under control amid Iran-US tensions

A fire on a marine vessel in Qatar was brought under control on Wednesday with no injuries reported, the Interior Ministry said, as tensions between Iran and the US continue to escalate across the Gulf region.

The ministry said civil defense teams responded to the fire at Al Wakrah port and brought it under control.

No further details were immediately provided on the cause of the fire, the type of vessel involved or the extent of any damage.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, despite the signing of a memorandum in June that envisioned a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace deal.





