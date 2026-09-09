Kremlin denies presence of roadmap for Ukraine settlement

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied that a roadmap for a settlement of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is present.

In remarks to journalists at a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on statements made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a day earlier, saying Russia does not wish to or will not discuss any points on this topic publicly.

"We would not wish to -- and will not -- discuss any specific 'points' in a public forum. Especially given that, at present, there are no -- shall we say -- fully formulated, coherent programs or roadmaps," Peskov said.

He said there is a common initiative and political desire to resume trilateral negotiations on Ukraine under US mediation, adding that prisoner swaps are constantly on the agenda of contacts between Moscow and Washington.

Rubio told reporters in the Colombian city of Barranquilla that the US conducted "substantive" talks over the weekend, both in Kyiv and in Moscow, in a bid to create a path forward to restart Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, in which Washington has "always been willing to play the role of a mediator."

"So I don't want to be overly optimistic, but I also am not pessimistic in the sense that I think there's an opportunity over the next few weeks to develop a roadmap moving forward to restart talks and maybe reach a conclusion there that's acceptable to both sides," Rubio said, adding that "substantive" ideas were put on the table during the meetings.

Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Russian and Ukrainian capitals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, for talks with the leaderships of both countries.

TIES WITH HUNGARY



Peskov also spoke about recent developments in Russian-Hungarian ties, saying Budapest's expulsion of Russian diplomats will negatively impact bilateral relations.

He said Moscow will give Budapest an appropriate response to the expulsion of the diplomats, but said Russia is open to the further development of its ties with Hungary.

"We have a vested interest in this and do not wish to cause any harm to the -- shall we say -- valuable body of experience and achievements characterizing our bilateral Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov added.

On Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced expelling 10 Russian diplomats over activities that are "unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention," without providing further details on the allegations.

"The decision protects the security and sovereignty of Hungary," Orban said, noting the move did not amount to cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow and that Budapest would maintain necessary dialogue with Russia on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to diplomatic rules.

The decision marks a shift in relations between Hungary and Russia under the new government of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, which came to power in May.