Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

At least 73 civilians were injured following attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting cities and economic infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led military coalition said Tuesday.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said the Houthis launched "senseless attacks" against civilian and commercial sites in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

Al-Maliki characterized the strikes, which injured civilians including women and children, as a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation" of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty.

He accused the group of deliberate "extremist and criminal behavior" that undermines peace and stability in Yemen and neighboring Arab states.

Al-Maliki affirmed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will deploy "all necessary operational measures" to deter the hostile attacks and protect Saudi citizens.

The coalition also promised to "take all necessary measures" to neutralize the sources of the threat.