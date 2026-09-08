Saudi Arabia reports fires, operational disruptions at energy facilities after Houthi attacks

A composite satellite image shows trail of smoke rising from an oil facility, in Jizan, Jazan province, Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Fires broke out at energy facilities in southern Saudi Arabia following attacks targeting the sites, the Saudi Energy Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry added in a statement that the attacks caused a temporary halt to some operations at the targeted facilities.

"Specialized teams have begun containing the fires and securing the affected sites," it said.

The statement came after Saudi authorities said early Tuesday that attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeted civilian and economic facilities in the southern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, injuring at least 73 civilians, including women and children.

The Saudi-led coalition called the attacks a "dangerous escalation" and vowed to take necessary operational measures to neutralize the sources of threats.