Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US Ambassador Barrack, Congressman Issa

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack and Darell Issa, an outgoing member of the US House of Representatives, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry shared a photo of the meeting held in the capital Ankara, but no further information was immediately available.

Issa, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, is not seeking reelection in this November's US congressional elections. His term is set to end next January, when his successor is sworn into the new Congress.







