EU foreign policy chief says Israeli settlement expansion ‘undermining’ 2-state solution

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday said Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank is "undermining" prospects for a viable two-state solution, as the UK and 11 other countries announced support for trade sanctions targeting the illegal settlements.

"The UK and 11 other countries today announced their support for trade sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank," Kallas said on US social media company X. "All EU Member States agree that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law."

Kallas said the EU remained the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank.

"We remain firmly committed to supporting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-State solution, with two states living side-by-side in peace within secure and recognised borders," she added.

France, the UK, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden, along with Canada, announced Tuesday their intention to impose national restrictions on trade in goods from illegal Israeli settlements and/or support European restrictions.

The countries said the situation in the West Bank was "rapidly deteriorating," citing unprecedented levels of settler violence and settlement expansion.

"We firmly oppose any action resulting in the annexation of Palestinian land and the forced displacement of Palestinian populations," they said in a joint declaration.

The statement also called on Israel to halt the expansion of illegal settlements and civilian administrative powers, and urged accountability for occupiers responsible for violence, as well as investigations into allegations involving Israeli forces.