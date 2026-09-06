ICC head Akane vows to continue job 'no matter what' despite US sanctions

Japanese Judge Tomoko Akane, President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), delivers a speech during a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on June 14, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane, vowed on Sunday that she would continue to do her job, despite US sanctions against her and the Hague-based judicial body.

Appearing online at an event in Tokyo, Akane, a Japanese national, said she stands "firm" in her conviction "no matter what."

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on Akane and another ICC official, Abdoulaye Seye.

The move comes as Washington intensified pressure on the court after it issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Akane, who has served as ICC president since 2024, and Seye, a Senegalese national, were added to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals List.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Akane and Seye of "directly" engaging in efforts by the ICC to "investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose government has not consented to ICC jurisdiction."

Japan described the US sanctions imposed on Akane as "very unfortunate."

"Japan has consistently supported the ICC, which is a permanent international criminal court, in its efforts to prosecute and punish the most serious crimes of concern to the international community and to uphold the rule of law. From this standpoint, the announced measures are very unfortunate," Japan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura said earlier.