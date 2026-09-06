US envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Kyiv for Ukraine peace talks

US Special Envoys for Peace Jared Kushner (R) and Steve Witkoff (C) arrive at a railway station in Kyiv on September 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Kyiv on Sunday for talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov said on Telegram.

They are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Kyiv for their first official visit after traveling to Moscow on Saturday, where they held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the talks lasted three hours and 10 minutes and covered the Ukraine war as well as potential major Russian-US projects.

Ushakov described the meeting as "substantive, constructive and extremely frank."

Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to continue working with the US to seek a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, Ushakov said.

Putin also stressed the need to address the "root causes" of the war and discussed Russian forces' battlefield advances, expressing confidence that Moscow would achieve its objectives, according to Ushakov.

Trump said Friday that Kushner and Witkoff would travel to Moscow not with new ideas but with a proposal aimed at ending the more than four-year war.

"They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, without providing details.