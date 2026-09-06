Israeli occupiers attack journalists, Palestinian children at West Bank playground

Israeli occupiers assaulted on Saturday journalists and Palestinian children at a playground in southern Hebron in the occupied West Bank, and the army declared the site a closed military zone.

Activist Ahmed al-Hathaleen told Anadolu that occupiers, along with the Israeli army and police, attacked children and journalists, including foreigners, while they were at the community's playground in Khirbet Umm al-Khair, Masafer Yatta.

The occupiers arrived at the playground and assaulted the children before soldiers and police declared the site a "closed military zone" and expelled the children, journalists, residents and activists, he said.

Israeli forces remain stationed inside the playground and continue to prevent children from entering, according to al-Hathaleen.

He said the outdoor area is the only recreational space available to children in the community. Although it has existed for years, it was recently renovated and equipped.

The site, where activist Odeh al-Hathaleen was killed a year ago, has repeatedly been attacked by Israeli occupiers and forces, he added.

Al-Hathaleen said Israel's Civil Administration issued a demolition order for the ground in January claiming that it was built in Area C under the Oslo Accords.

The land, however, belongs to a family from the community that possesses documents proving its ownership, he said.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area A was placed under full Palestinian control, Area B under Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control, and Area C under full Israeli control.

Area C constitutes around 60% of the territory, and the division was intended to be temporary, pending a final settlement.