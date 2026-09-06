Iran establishes ‘economic war headquarters’ amid US conflict, sanctions

Iran's Economy Ministry has established an "economic war headquarters" to coordinate and accelerate responses to economic problems arising from wartime conditions, Deputy Economy Minister Morteza Zamanian said Sunday.

Zamanian told the Tasnim news agency that the body would initially focus on issues falling within the ministry's responsibilities and authorities.

He said it would seek to quickly address war-related problems affecting businesses, trade, financing and other areas of the economy.

For issues extending beyond the ministry's authority, Zamanian said the ministry would use its role in broader economic policymaking, including through the government's economic commission and economic headquarters, to coordinate among institutions and pursue solutions at higher levels.

The main function of the new body is to centrally identify disruptions caused by wartime conditions and develop practical solutions, he said.

Zamanian added that the mechanism is intended to prevent issues requiring cooperation among several government agencies from becoming stalled by bureaucracy.

Measures being pursued include tax and customs support, banking facilities and financial instruments for businesses affected by the conflict, he said.

The move comes amid an ongoing conflict that began when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks against US targets across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

Tehran has accused Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments under the memorandum, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Washington, for its part, has accused Tehran of failing to meet its obligations and has maintained economic pressure on Iran, arguing that sanctions are aimed at restricting revenue and financial networks that it says support Tehran's military and regional activities.