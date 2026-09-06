Czech Republic ready to back restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats: Premier

The Czech Republic is ready to support possible restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats if such measures are coordinated with allies, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Sunday.

Speaking to CNN Prima News, Babis said Prague would back such restrictions if they were discussed at the European Council.

He said the government was closely monitoring the security situation in neighboring Germany and taking measures to ensure public safety.

An emergency meeting of the Czech Republic's State Security Council earlier this week discussed improving coordination among security services and measures to counter cyberattacks, which Babis described as a "real threat."

His remarks came after a drone attack in the German city of Leipzig heightened security concerns.

Following the incident, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka summoned Russian Ambassador Anna Ponomareva.

Macinka rejected the ambassador's explanation that accusations against Russia amounted to a provocation and told her that Prague would introduce reciprocal measures affecting Russian diplomatic and technical personnel, Czech Radio reported.

The planned measures also include tighter restrictions imposed on Czech diplomats in Moscow, the report added.