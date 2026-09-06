2 women killed, 6 injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Two women were killed and six people were injured Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Arabsalim in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh district, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

It said Israeli warplanes struck the house, killing two women and injuring six people, who were taken by emergency teams to hospitals in Nabatieh.

Israeli warplanes also struck another house in Arabsalim, completely destroying it, the agency said.

NNA said Israeli warplanes had carried out a series of strikes on several areas of southern Lebanon since 5 am.

Among the targets was the home of Ali Moallem, the former mukhtar of Kfar Remman, near the town's industrial area in Nabatieh district, leaving several people injured, according to the agency.

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have intensified in recent days after the Israeli army said it intercepted a drone that it claimed was launched by Hezbollah members toward its forces operating in what Tel Aviv calls a "security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The strikes come despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,358 people and injuring 12,359 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory it has held for decades and other areas occupied during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current conflict.