2 killed, 10 missing after landslide strikes eastern China

At least two people were killed and 10 others remained missing after a mudslide and landslide struck China's eastern Jiangxi province, state media reported Sunday.

The incident, the latest in a series of similar disasters in recent months, occurred in Ji'an city on Saturday, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Rescuers found the body of one of the previously missing people in a collapsed house in Mingkeng village in the town of Gaoping on Sunday morning, according to the report.

The disaster occurred after days of torrential rain caused by Typhoon Saudel.