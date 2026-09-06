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News World 2 killed, 10 missing after landslide strikes eastern China

2 killed, 10 missing after landslide strikes eastern China

A mudslide and landslide triggered by Typhoon Saudel in Ji'an, Jiangxi province, killed at least two people and left 10 missing on Sunday as emergency teams searched the wreckage of collapsed homes.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 06,2026 12:44 PM
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2 KILLED, 10 MISSING AFTER LANDSLIDE STRIKES EASTERN CHINA

At least two people were killed and 10 others remained missing after a mudslide and landslide struck China's eastern Jiangxi province, state media reported Sunday.

The incident, the latest in a series of similar disasters in recent months, occurred in Ji'an city on Saturday, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Rescuers found the body of one of the previously missing people in a collapsed house in Mingkeng village in the town of Gaoping on Sunday morning, according to the report.

The disaster occurred after days of torrential rain caused by Typhoon Saudel.