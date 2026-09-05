Chinese national, 64-year-old Nepali woman rescued alive in Nepal 10 days after devastating floods

A Chinese national and a 64-year-old Nepali woman were rescued alive Saturday, 10 days after becoming trapped as devastating flash floods and mudslides struck areas along the Nepal-China border.

The Chinese national, identified as Luhaitao, was found about 225 meters (738 feet) inside a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project by a joint team of the Nepali military and foreign rescuers, the Kathmandu Post reported. He was taken for a medical check-up following the rescue.

The operation came as search teams continued looking for people believed to be trapped at the Upper Trishuli-1 project.

Two people were also rescued from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project on Friday.

At least six hydropower projects on the Nepali side of the border have been hit by flash floods, with searches continuing for around 900 personnel deployed at the facilities.

Meanwhile, 64-year-old Chandika Kumari Shrestha was found unconscious Saturday and rescued from a house buried in debris in Bidur Municipality-10 by a nine-member Armed Police Force team.

She was flown to the Nepali Army's Maithili Barracks in Trishuli for treatment.

The disaster struck on Aug. 26 when a glacier on Nepal's Mount Langtang Lirung fractured at an altitude of about 5,200 meters (17,060 feet).

The fracture triggered an ice-rock avalanche that developed into a massive debris flow and swept through valleys along the border.

Floodwaters and mudslides devastated Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Kavre districts, as well as the Kathmandu Valley.

The disaster also buried the Gyirong border crossing in Xizang.

The death toll from the flash floods and mudslides rose to 1,375 on Saturday, while 5,531 people remained missing 10 days after the disaster struck, according to official data.