Ukraine says Russian strikes kill 1, injure 5 in Odesa region

One person was killed and five others injured in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine's Odesa region, the regional governor said Friday.

Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that Russia's "massive" attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including administrative buildings and private and official vehicles.

The Ukrainian Air Forces on Telegram accused Russia of launching 121 drones and one missile, with 103 targets suppressed in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its drones struck the EKO-Avtotekhniks logistics center in Ukraine's Kyiv region, adding that its warehouses stored and distributed dual-use goods.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship, which it claimed was carrying military supplies at the Yuzhny port, as well as another vessel allegedly carrying Western-made weapons.

It further said Russian forces struck a warehouse allegedly containing military equipment and a fuel terminal intended to supply Ukrainian forces at the Chornomorsk port.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said its forces intercepted and destroyed 490 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

In Sochi and the Sirius federal territory, authorities said a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure was being repelled.

Falling debris sparked a fire at an oil depot, the regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported there, according to preliminary information.

The claims could not be independently verified amid the ongoing war.





