Trump names Adam Telle as acting army secretary

US President Donald Trump appointed Adam Telle on Thursday as acting army secretary following the resignation of Dan Driscoll amid reported friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, will become Acting Secretary of the Army, effective immediately," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The appointment came after Driscoll resigned from Tuesday after months of friction with Hegseth about the army's future direction and the removal of several senior officers, according to reports.

"Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement after his resignation.