Robotic penguins attract visitors at theme park in western Japan

Two robotic penguins are attracting visitors at a theme park in western Japan's Wakayama Prefecture.

One robot was modeled after a rockhopper penguin, while the other resembles a gentoo penguin, according to Jiji Press.

They are being exhibited alongside real penguins at Adventure World theme park in the town of Shirahama, the world's only facility housing 10 penguin species.

Visitors can watch the robotic penguins move and dive in the water alongside their real counterparts.

The robots were created by 34-year-old Ikuma Okada, who leads a group within the company operating Adventure World.

Established in 2019, the group develops robotic animals to help people who cannot visit the park feel closer to wildlife. It has also created robots modeled on other animals, including dolphins and tuna.