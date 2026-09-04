Moscow, Beijing discuss project to supply Russian gas to China

Moscow and Beijing are discussing a project to supply Russian gas to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We are preparing to launch the Far Eastern route and continuing dialogue on other promising routes for Russian gas supplies to China, including the Power of Baikal project," he said, Russian news agency Tass reported.

He made the comments at a Russian-Chinese energy meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

Novak said the two countries are also developing a joint project to extract and liquefy gas in the Arctic and build a Baltic complex to process ethane-containing gas.

He stressed that gas exports through the Power of Siberia pipeline are steadily increasing.

Moscow on Wednesday renamed the second phase of the Power of Siberia to Power of Baikal.

The project aims to supply China with 50 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually through Mongolia.

Novak added that Russia is also ready to discuss new nuclear energy projects, specialist training and research on advanced nuclear technologies with China.





